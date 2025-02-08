Josh Allen's fiancée is actress Hailee Steinfeld. Hailee Steinfeld has had famous boyfriends in the past, but Josh Allen is her first foray into the professional sports sphere.

Allen is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. He played college football at Wyoming, throwing for 5,066 yards and 44 touchdowns in two years as a starter. The Bills drafted Allen with the seventh-overall pick, and he backed up Nathan Peterman to start his first season.

Allen became a starter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12, 2018, and hasn't relinquished the position since. The team failed to make the playoffs in 2018, but Allen led the team to a 10-6 record in 2019. The Bills made the playoffs every season since, with their best run coming in 2020 when they lost in the AFC Championship Game.

The Bills struggled to begin the 2023 season but went on a run to capture the AFC East title in Week 18 against the Dolphins. They won their first playoff game against the Steelers and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round.

In 2024, the Bills were 13-4 and won the AFC East and were the No. 2 seed in the 2025 AFC Playoffs. Allen threw 28 TD passes and just six interceptions during the 2024 season. The Bills reached the AFC Championship Game, but one again lost to the Chiefs.

In February 2025, Allen was named NFL MVP for the first time. In his acceptance speech, Allen gave a heartfelt tribute to Steinfeld, calling her his “best friend,” and said he wouldn't have won the MVP without her.

So who is this woman who has come to mean so much to Allen? Let's get to know Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.

Who is Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld?

Hailee Steinfeld is an American actress and singer. She began her film career in True Grit, which earned her accolades, including Academy Award and BAFTA Award nominations.

Steinfeld got worldwide recognition when she starred in the Pitch Perfect film series. This also helped her be noticed as a singer. She performed an original song titled Flashlight, which landed her a deal with Republic Records.

She released a debut single titled Love Myself and had an EP named Haiz. However, her singing career hasn't taken off like her acting career.

She was inserted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Hawkeye in 2020. She starred in a show on Disney+, which consisted of six episodes, alongside the original Hawkeye played by Jeremy Renner.

Steinfeld signed a multiproject deal, which ensures she will return as Hawkeye in future movies and shows. She was also the voice of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Josh Allen and Hailey Steinfeld's relationship

Rumors started circulating about Josh Allen's new girlfriend since Spring 2023. People spotted them together in May as the couple went out for an evening in New York. Steinfeld was dating Niall Horan from One Direction, but they split in 2019.

The dating rumors picked up when photos were taken of Allen and Steinfeld in Los Cabos sharing a kiss in the water. TMZ shared the pictures as the couple tried staying out of the public spotlight.

Steinfeld hasn't made her presence known at Buffalo Bills games, deciding to support her boyfriend without the added fanfare. Shane Buechele's wife Paige posted an Instagram story with Steinfeld at the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, showing that Steinfeld is beginning to intertwine herself in Allen's life.

Steinfeld reportedly was at the Bills' playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs with her family, but she maintains a low profile and avoids cameras.

Steinfeld has also been photographed shopping in New York with Josh's mother, Lavonne. They bought Buffalo Bills merchandise at Leveled Up Buffalo and posed for a photo with the store's owner.

In July 2024, Allen made the relationship official with pictures on his Instagram account. On Nov. 22, 2024, Allen asked Steinfeld to marry him, which she accepted. Allen announced their engagement on Instagram a week later.

The power couple will likely be seen more frequently in the coming months. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.