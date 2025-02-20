The Buffalo Bills once again fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason in 2024. The team’s heartbreaking three-point AFC Championship Game defeat marked the fourth time the Chiefs eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in the last five seasons. Buffalo will make yet another attempt at getting past the AFC gatekeepers in 2025 but the team could move on from a veteran defensive presence.

Von Miller joined the Bills in 2022 and spent the last three years in Buffalo as a situational pass rusher. However, the soon-to-be 36-year-old linebacker had his least impactful full season in 2024. Now the Bills could decide to cut Miller, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Miller’s $23.8 million cap figure in 2025 is the second-highest on the team behind only Josh Allen. While he’s under contract through 2027, there’s no more guaranteed money left on the deal he signed with the Bills in 2022.

Miller has enjoyed a remarkably successful career, which includes seven All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances and, of course, Super Bowl 50 MVP honors. Unfortunately, he hasn’t had the impact Buffalo was hoping for when the team signed Miller following a Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

The Bills will move on from Von Miller this offseason

Last season, Miller played 13 games and produced 17 total tackles with six sacks for Buffalo. He has a combined 14 sacks in 37 total games with the Bills over three years.

By comparison, Khalil Mack, who turns 34 this week, has totaled 31 sacks in 50 games over three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with the team in 2022. That includes a vintage 74-tackle, 17-sack campaign in 2023.

While Miller’s regular season stats have dropped off, the Bills were hopeful he could provide a boost in the playoffs, helping the team pressure Mahomes in the conference championship. However, Miller could only muster 16 total snaps against the Chiefs. He finished the game with one tackle assist. He had one tackle, one assist and a fumble recovery in three postseason games for the Bills in 2024.

Buffalo is in a precarious position this offseason as the team is 30th in the league in terms of salary cap space. The Bills are currently more than $10 million over the cap and need to make some difficult decisions to sort out their financial situation for 2025. But Buffalo can reduce its cap deficit by over $8 million by cutting Miller, making his release a foregone conclusion.