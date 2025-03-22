The Buffalo Bills are making moves in NFL free agency, signing big names like Joey Bosa, bringing back familiar faces like Dane Jackson, and inking under-the-radar difference-makers like Michael Hoecht. While the draft will help the Bills build the roster even more, don’t rule out a trade between now and then.

The Bills own a staggering 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means they could pick a lot of players and not need trade, or that they have a lot of ammo to go and make a deal ahead of, or even during, the draft.

If Buffalo does make a deal, the player will likely be at a position of need for the Bills and a position that is not deep in this year’s draft. So, while the Bills need a run-stopping defensive tackle, this draft is loaded with DTs, so there is no need to trade there.

However, at a position like wide receiver, where the Bills could still use some help, the draft won’t offer a ton of help this year.

That’s why the perfect trade the Bills must complete after the 2025 NFL free agency frenzy is Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce.

The Bills should trade for WR Alec Pierce as NFL free agency winds down

As the Bills payroll continues to go up, the team has to skimp in some places to splurge on others. So, while the new Josh Allen contract is team-friendly, general manager Brandon Beane still has to tread lightly at other spots to afford an MVP QB.

Beane has decided to piece together a receiver room by committee instead of focusing on star wideouts like Stefon Diggs or Amari Cooper. To this end, he drafted Keon Coleman last offseason, re-signed Khalil Shakir to a mid-level deal, and signed Josh Palmer in NFL free agency this offseason.

When you have a diversified WR group with no stars, you need wideouts who specialize in things like possession, the slot, the red zone, mid-range routes, and going deep.

In addition to Coleman, Shakir, and Palmer, the Bills also have Curtis Samuel, Laviska Shenault Jr., and KJ Hamler in the fold, who all have their specialties. The biggest thing the Bills are missing, though, is a true deep threat.

This offseason, there are actually several deep threats on the market, but only one really makes sense in Buffalo. While Tyreek Hill would be nice in theory, his price tag—both contract and draft pick-wise—would be too high, and it’s not likely the Dolphins would trade him within the AFC East.

So, Pierce becomes the best Bills trade target here.

The Colts have a deep wide receiver group heading into eth 2025 campaign, with Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and A.D. Mitchell on the roster. Of those four, only Pierce has a contract that expires at the end of the season.

With good depth at the position, the Colts could take a draft pick for Pierce and either grab another pass-catcher in the draft who will be under control for longer or a player at a bigger position of need.

A second-round pick in 2022 out of Cincinnati, Pierce has 110 catches for 1,931 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, he found the end zone seven times and led the NFL with 22.3 yards per catch.

For the Bills, Pierce would be the deep threat that Allen can use to stretch the field.

Last season, Buffalo didn’t have a true speedster in the WR room, and while that helped in some ways, limiting Allen’s worst instincts to go deep when in doubt, it also hurt as that aspect of the offense could have helped in a situation like the AFC Championship Game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are some interesting pure deep threats in this draft who the Bills could pick up in the fourth round or later with one of their seven picks on Day 3 of the draft. Tennessee’s Don’t’e Thornton Jr., Florida’s Chimere Dike, and Georgia’s Arian Smith are three names to watch in the vein.

These players have hypothetical NFL talent, though, while Pierce is a known commodity. A draft pick may help more down the line, but with the Bills in full win-now mode, becoming Alec Pierce in 2027 doesn’t really help.

If the Bills can make a trade for Pierce right now, it would help the team pursue a Super Bowl in Feb. 2026, which is the ultimate goal.