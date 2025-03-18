The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with wide receiver David Moore, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The move reunites Moore with head coach Dave Canales, who has relied on him as a key target across multiple teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now the Panthers.

Moore, 30, played for Carolina in the 2024 season, finishing with 351 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 57 targets across 17 games. While not a primary option in the offense, he provided stability and depth, giving quarterback Bryce Young another experienced target.

Moore’s best NFL season came in 2018 as a rookie with the Seahawks, when he totaled 445 yards and five touchdowns on 53 targets. His ability to work within Canales’ offensive system has kept him a reliable option for the coach across multiple teams, and his return to Carolina suggests the Panthers value his familiarity with the scheme as they continue to build their receiving corps.

Panthers bring back David Moore, add Rico Dowdle to strengthen offense

The Panthers struggled in 2024, finishing with a 5-12 record. However, the team showed promise in the latter part of the season, particularly as Young gained more confidence in his second year. While Carolina lacked consistent production from its receiving unit, Moore’s return offers a dependable presence as the team looks to take another step forward in 2025.

Moore’s signing comes shortly after another significant move for Carolina. Last Wednesday, the Panthers bolstered their backfield by landing former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle on a one-year deal worth $6.25 million.

Dowdle, 26, is coming off a productive season in Dallas, where he rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries. He also played a role in the passing game, recording 39 receptions for 249 yards and three additional touchdowns. His arrival gives the Panthers a versatile option in the backfield, strengthening a running game that struggled with consistency last season.

With both Moore and Dowdle in the mix, Carolina is making key additions to help maximize Young’s development. Moore’s familiarity with Canales’ system should make his transition seamless, while Dowdle’s ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver provides balance to the offense.

The Panthers' moves suggest a commitment to surrounding Young with more reliable weapons as they look to improve in 2025. With Moore reinforcing the receiving corps and Dowdle set to play a pivotal role in the ground game, Carolina is taking steps to build a more competitive roster for the upcoming season.