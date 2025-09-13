The Carolina Panthers' offense will receive a huge upgrade for their Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. After missing Week 1 while recovering from an offseason injury, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is expected to make his season debut on Sunday.

Ekwonu was recovering from an offseason appendectomy that forced him out of Week 1. He also dealt with an illness throughout the week, but is expected to face the Cardinals, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Ekwonu's rookie contract in the offseason. His return will be a welcome sight for Bryce Young and the Carolina offense that struggled without him in Week 1.

Without Ekwonu in the lineup, the Panthers started career journeyman Yosh Nijman against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nijman allowed a team-high six pressures, forcing Young to frequently scramble out of the pocket.

The Panthers were also unable to produce anything on the ground in Week 1. Carolina managed just 113 rushing yards against the Jaguars. Running back Chuba Hubbard, who is coming off a career year in 2024, accounted for just 57 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry.

Panthers preparing for crossroads matchup with Cardinals in Week 2

After looking like a new team to end the 2024 season, the Panthers struggled to get anything going against the Jaguars. Carolina played like the same team that went just 1-7 to begin the 2024 season and managed just 10 points in its season opener.

A rejuvenated Young instilled new life into the Panthers' organization at the end of the year, but they are in danger of falling back into the same hole. Carolina has not had a winning season since 2017, which is also the last year it made the playoffs.

Before his late-season run resurrected his career, Young was looking like one of the biggest busts of the modern era. He entered the 2025 season with new expectations, putting a lot of emphasis on his Week 2 performance. Despite the team's newfound belief in him as its leader, head coach Dave Canales has shown that he is not afraid to bench the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Panthers began the season as 3.5-point underdogs against the Jaguars, and find themselves in a similar position in Week 2. Carolina is closing as a 6.5-point underdog as they remain on the road against the Cardinals, who are coming off a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.