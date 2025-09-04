The expectations are high for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as he enters his sixth season. He led the squad to a personal-best 11-6 record last year, and if that was any indication, a regression is not on the horizon.

Even Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh set a lofty goal involving Herbert. In May, he said he had an epiphany regarding the 27-year-old signal-caller and stressed that they need to surround him with more talent.

“I woke up the other day and said, ‘I got to get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame,'” said Harbaugh on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

“It’s one of those things you wake up at 3:30, four in the morning. Sometimes, that’s when your best ideas come.”

While Herbert presumably shares the same vision with Harbaugh, he also has a more immediate goal in mind: Play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I think it would be a great opportunity for LA. It's a great city, and they care so much about their sports. They're a very passionate fanbase as well. At the same time, being an Olympic athlete would be really cool. Being able to share that passion for the game, whether it's football or another Olympic sport, it's going to be a really good opportunity for whoever plays in it,” said the Chargers star in a report from Bolt Beat's Alexander Insdorf.

In May, NFL owners voted unanimously to allow active players to participate in flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It will be the first time that the said event will be played in the Summer Games.

Aside from Herbert, other stars who have expressed interest in representing Team USA include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, just to name a few.

In the meantime, Herbert will focus on leading the Chargers in Week 1 when they take on the Chiefs in Brazil on Friday.