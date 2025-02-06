Going into the 2025 NFL offseason, the Chicago Bears are off to a good start, hiring Ben Johnson as their head coach, followed by the construction of a star-studded cast. However, while the Bears make their Avengers cast of coaches, roster moves — including cuts — will be made. And while some cuts are more obvious than others, the Bears could be saying goodbye to an edge rusher in the 2025 NFL offseason.

As a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, edge rusher DeMarcus Walker has moved around quite a bit.

After four seasons with the Broncos, Walker signed with the Houston Texans in 2021, spending just one year with them.

Walker started just two games for the Texans, seeking free agency again in 2022 and landing with the Tennessee Titans.

In 2022, Walker started just six games, but he'd have the most productive year of his NFL career thus far, ending the season with seven sacks.

Then, in 2023, the Bears signed Walker, who started 12 games in his first season with the team and all 17 games the following year.

However, with just seven sacks in those two seasons combined, it could be time for the Bears to move on from him, especially given the overhauled coaching staff.

Usually, when a new coaching staff takes over, the roster is overhauled, too.

And with the Bears' roster, a few players could end up testing free agency in 2025, including Walker.

Throughout his time with the Bears, he hasn't been overly productive as an edge rusher.

2022: 12 starts, 30 tackles (17 solo, 13 assist), 16 QB hits, nine TFLs, 3.5 sacks

2023: 17 starts, 47 tackles (25 solo, 22 assist), 16 QB hits, seven TFLs, 3.5 sacks

So, although he's produced at an average level, that might not be enough to keep him tied to the Johnson's Bears.

With players like Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, Jacob Martin, and Daniel Hardy on the books until 2025 at least, Walker could be the one who Chicago lets go.

Booker is who the Bears would seemingly like to make the jump this offseason after getting drafted in the fifth round in 2024 and being seen as a major sleeper on this defense.

However, Walker stayed firmly above him on the Bears' depth chart, giving him fewer opportunities to develop.

Now, with an entire offseason without Walker in front of him — if the Bears cut him — Booker could take the next step as an NFL edge rusher.

Another way the Bears could replace Walker is within the 2025 NFL Draft.

There's a near 0% chance that Chicago could get Abdul Carter with the No. 10 pick, but if they feel so inclined to trade up for him, he would be an immediate upgrade as one of the top prospects in the draft.

Along with Carter, there are other edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft who the Bears could draft, like Mike Green (Marshall), Mykel Williams (Georgia), and Princeley Umanmielen (Ole Miss) to name a few.

Cutting Walker would be a good move for the Bears because it saves Chicago $5.3 million in cap space, giving them even more money to sign free agents in 2025.

So, although the Bears don't have an ideal defensive front heading into 2025, moving on from Walker could be a move that helps Chicago long-term at the edge rusher position.