No player in recent NFL history has tortured the Chicago Bears more than Aaron Rodgers. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback had a history of domination when he took the field in Chicago or Green Bay to play the Bears. Whether the Packers were on a winning streak or they were struggling, the sight of their historic rivals always seemed to give them room to breathe. The Packers have simply dominated the Monsters of the Midway for more than 30 years.

The series turned in Green Bay's favor when Brett Favre played quarterback for the Packers from 1992 through 2007. Rodgers replaced Favre as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2008 and he remained in that position through the 2022 season.

The Packers have won 29 of their last 35 games against the Bears, and the Packers were 26-5 against the Bears when Aaron Rodgers was in a Green Bay uniform.

He famously said that Soldier Field was his second home after a 2022 victory at the lakefront stadium, and it was impossible to dispute the assessment. However, Bears fans have always resented Rodgers for both his domination and his dismissive attitude toward their team.

Rodgers is no longer with the Packers — he hasn't signed with any team as the 2026 season approaches — but he still found a way to stick it to Chicago fans.

He took to Instagram to minimize the team's chances of having a successful season. The Bears hired Ben Johnson away from the Detroit Lions in the offseason to boost the offense. The move came a year after Chicago drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall selection.

Both of these moves are supposed to be the ones that turn Chicago into a winning team that can compete for the NFC North title and make a run in the NFC postseason.

Rodgers dismisses idea that Bears have turned the corner

The former Green Bay and New York Jet quarterback pointed out that the average Bears fan is always optimistic. “The average Bears fan will say ‘we've added this guy and that guy, and this new coach from Detroit, and oh, man, this is it.' The Packers fans hear the new coach say we are going to beat Green Bay and we don't give a s***.”

Rodgers pointed out that the Packers and their fans are more than happy to let the Bears ‘ coaches and players make any kind of predictions and pronouncements they want. They simply know that they are going to beat the Bears nearly every time the two teams get together.

At least that has been the case as the 2025 season approaches.

The Bears won the 2024 regular-season finale against the Packers by a 24-22 margin. That was their first victory over the Packers since 2018. The Bears have not beaten the Packers twice in a row since 2007.

Johnson and his new team clearly have a challenging assignment in front of them when they face the Packers.