The Chicago Bears are trying to advance to a 5-3 record as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. It appears head coach Ben Johnson is pulling out all of the tricks on Sunday, as he called a Philly Special play that resulted in a receiving touchdown for quarterback Caleb Williams.

It was a wild play that first began as a double-sweep play. Williams, who is 23 years old, tossed it to Rome Odunze, who then tossed it to DJ Moore. After avoiding a tackle for a loss, Moore found his quarterback wide open in the endzone to give the Bears their first score of the contest.

DJ Moore PASSES to Caleb Williams for the Bears TD 🐻 pic.twitter.com/MyAiKJnbJk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although it's been a bit of a roller coaster this season, the Bears are seemingly much better than they were a year ago. Chicago only won five games in the 2024-25 campaign. The franchise is seemingly on pace to surpass that number this season.

Of course, the Bears are still trying to figure some things out. Caleb Williams is only in the second year of his career, and Ben Johnson is a first-year head coach as well. There is a lot of newness in Chicago, and it is going to take some time for the team to mesh well.

Williams ended the first quarter against the Bengals with 44 passing yards while completing three of his five pass attempts. He also, of course, has the one touchdown grab for two receiving yards. With the second-year pro still figuring things out in the NFL, the Bears will continue to develop the young quarterback in the hopes of becoming a truly competitive team.