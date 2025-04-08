The Chicago Bears have made some huge strides forward this offseason. Chicago's biggest move may have been hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach. He is already inspiring confidence from several important Bears players.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson has reportedly wowed many of the team's star players. Chicago was particularly impressed by Johnson's opening remark to the team.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score got several quotes on Tuesday from Bears player who were gushing about their new head coach.

One of those players was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. He explained that Johnson's confidence as a first-time head coach is quite impressive.

“You can feel it, the confidence level,” Edmunds said. “Being a first-time head coach, being able to address the room, that’s important. You feel that as players. … I felt that. I’m like, ‘OK, this guy’s the real deal.’”

Bears QB Caleb Williams also chimed in on building a bond with his new head coach.

“If you have that position right, it helps with a bunch of different things,” Williams said. “So, building that bond, him pushing me and us growing together for years to come. It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait. And to be able to learn more about ball, because he’s super smart, super sharp.”

Finally, defensive back Jaylon Johnson added that he appreciates the sense of urgency from Ben Johnson.

“Just setting the tone for what we want to do this year, really having a sense of urgency right now,” Johnson said. “… Establishing who we are right now and the work for that goal.”

NFL executive compared Bears head coach Ben Johnson to Sean McVay

The Chicago Bears are not the only ones confident that Ben Johnson will be a successful NFL head coach.

One NFL executives told The Athletic's Mike Sando that he is confident Johnson will have a successful NFL career. In fact, the source compared Johnson to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“Ben Johnson took total advantage of the four-down game-management approach because he’s a really, really good play caller, an evil genius, really,” one exec said via The Athletic. “Losing him would almost be like the Rams losing Sean McVay.”

There is plenty of confidence in Chicago that Johnson will single-handedly turn around the team's woeful offense.

It will be fascinating to see what kind of plays Johnson draws up for Caleb Williams and the Bears later this fall.