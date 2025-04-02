The Chicago Bulls were exhilarating the community for a while there, winning nine of 11 games in March, culminating with an incomprehensible victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday. But enthusiasm dampened following back-to-back losses to end the month. An April 1 dismantling of the Toronto Raptors will do little to change the fact that this franchise still has much work to do. This city craves stability. New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson aims to provide that quality, beginning this year.

Interestingly enough, the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator plans to borrow a basic NBA concept as part of his blueprint.

“You don’t want five 6’4” guys necessarily in the receiver room,” Johnson told reporters at the NFL Annual League Meetings on Tuesday. “You want more of a basketball team where you got the point guard, you got the power forward. You have a wealth of different skill sets that you could look to call upon where ever you're at in the field or whatever situation arises.”

It is obviously far too soon to judge him as a HC, but the 38-year-old sounds like a man with a purpose. The Bears have been lacking direction for some time, and thankfully for fans, it appears that Johnson has a clear vision in mind. Emphasizing versatility served him wonders while on the Lions.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs formed the best running back duo in the NFL, All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is a lethal slot receiver, Jameson Williams poses the deep threat and tight end Sam LaPorta is a physical force in the red-zone. Chicago boasts a solid foundation of offensive talent for Johnson to utilize next season.

What does Ben Johnson have in store for the Bears?

The 6-foot DJ Moore is an explosive wideout who amassed the sixth-most yards after the catch last season. Despite an underwhelming rookie year, 6-foot-3 Rome Odunze has the ability to be a valuable downfield target due to his crisp route-running and favorable size. Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles surely have an idea of how they want the rest of the pass-catching unit to look heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

And they should have the opportunity to put it into action at the 2025 NFL Draft. Chicago actively addressed the offensive line in free agency and could solidify the trenches with the No. 10 overall pick. Or, the front office might feel tempted to give first-year HC Ben Johnson and young quarterback Caleb Williams a 6-foot-5 safety net in Penn State TE Tyler Warren.

The All-American could make for a fine big man in the Bears' basketball-inspired offense. If nothing else, expect this franchise to create intrigue. Johnson is tasked with redefining the football culture in the Windy City, a daunting job that has swallowed many others before him. But he has the necessary creativity to give it a worthwhile attempt.