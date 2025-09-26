It seems evident that NBA star Draymond Green doesn't think too highly of Bears QB Caleb Williams. Already, Green is questioning Williams' leadership skills even after a solid Week 4 performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

A performance that propelled the Bears to their first win of the season, 31-14. On Friday, Green took to his podcast to give Williams some credit, but stated what he says is the obvious, per Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report and Why is Draymond Green Talking Football?”

“He had a good game. This is the No. 1 pick. He should have a good game. Is he leading you to the promised land?”

Caleb Williams was nearly perfect in Week 3. Draymond Green is still not buying it. "He had a good game. This is the No. 1 pick. He should have a good game. Is he leading you to the promised land?"

Against the Cowboys, Williams completed 19 out of 28 passes for 298 yards as well as four touchdowns. Thus far, Williams has thrown 715 passing yards with seven touchdowns and a QB rating of 66.2. Meanwhile, the Bears are trying to turn over a new leaf this year with Williams at the helm and Ben Johnson as the head coach.

At the same time, Green is set to begin his 14th season in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors. Also, he is weighing in on some football related matters. Recently, Green openly defended Tom Brady over the MNF controversy in which he was seen in the Las Vegas Raiders coaching booth.

What will it take for Caleb Williams to get credit?

It is worth saying that Williams is only in his second season with the Bears. Obviously, being the No.1 draft pick in 2024 comes with a lot of expectations. An anticipation for them to come in hot and remain that way.

So some grace should be given, plus he has already put up some solid numbers. In his rookie season, despite the turbulence, he managed to accumulated 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Additionally, he had completed 351 of 562 passes (62.5% completion rate) and an 87.8 passing rate.

Nevertheless, Williams still needs to grow as a player. He has to maintain a sustained level of accuracy, be able to perform under pressure, and be able to play effectively within the pocket.

The potential is there and has yet to be maximized.