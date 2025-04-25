The Chicago Bears shocked many with their first-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft after taking tight end Colston Loveland over Tyler Warren. Despite the speculation around the pick, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore shared a message about his former player that the fanbase should love.

Moore, who coached Loveland at Michigan from the 2022 season through the 2024 season, served as the head coach of the Wolverines last year. After spending so much time with the 21-year-old tight end, Moore hyped up his former player, claiming that Loveland will “be everything” the Bears want him to be, according to Chris Emma of 679 The Score.

“Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on No. 10 overall pick Colston Loveland: ‘He's going to be tough, he's going to be physical, he's going to be everything the Bears organization wants.'”

Loveland didn't put up the most ridiculous stats during his time in Michigan. However, last season he was on pace for the best year of his collegiate career. Unfortunately, he was unable to finish the season after suffering a right shoulder injury that only allowed him to play in 10 games. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 56 receptions, 582 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

The Bears improve their tight end group, as Loveland will play alongside Cole Kmet. Between those two, along with wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, Chicago has plenty of weapons in its arsenal for quarterback Caleb Williams to throw the ball to.

This franchise hopes for a big jump in success next season after ending last year with a 5-12 record. With Ben Johnson working as head coach, the Bears' offense could make a considerable jump in production.

Chicago is scheduled to be on the clock three times on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The Bears own picks 39 and 41 in the second round, while also owning pick 72 in round three.