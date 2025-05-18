As the Chicago Bears continue searching for a new stadium, the team might have found its answer in Arlington Heights, Illinois. A year after initially confirming plans to leave their longtime home of Soldier Field, the Bears are now looking to build their own dome in an adjacent city.

Still years away from potential relocation, the Bears are honing in on a 326-acre property the franchise owns in Arlington Heights, a Chicago suburb. The team believes it has finally found a definitive plan after changing course on multiple occasions, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Over the last few months, we have made significant progress with the leaders in Arlington Heights, and look forward to continuing to work with the state and local leaders on making a transformative economic development project for the region a reality,” a representative of the team told the Chicago Tribune.

The area where they plan to build their new stadium is where the now-closed Arlington International Racecourse stood. The racecourse closed in September 2021, and the Bears bought the land two years later. Team president and CEO Kevin Warren wants construction to begin as soon as possible, ideally in 2025.

The Bears initially confirmed their plans to leave Soldier Field during the 2023 offseason, citing their desire to own their home field and play in a dome as the primary reasons. Largely due to its ownership by the Chicago Park District, Chicago never believed in Soldier Field as a permanent home.

Bears' organizational transition amid Arlington Heights relocation

Though not yet confirmed, the Bears seem to have finally found a new dwelling. The relocation efforts come just as the team shifts into a new era under first-year head coach Ben Johnson and star quarterback Caleb Williams.

For the second straight offseason, Chicago devoted a significant effort to Williams' development. The Bears bolstered their putrid offensive line in free agency, trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing Drew Dalman. They followed that up by adding offensive weapons Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and Kyle Monangai in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the Detroit Lions enduring multiple coaching changes and the Minnesota Vikings shifting into the J.J. McCarthy era, the NFC North is as open as it has been in years. Chicago is coming off a meager 5-12 season in 2024, but expectations are already high ahead of Johnson's debut season.