The Chicago Bears have added a key piece to their offense.

The organization has agreed to a one-year deal with WR and Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay.

Via Jordan Schultz:

“Sources: The Bears are in agreement on a 1-year deal with WR and 2x Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay.Another key addition in Chicago.”

The 27-year-old was a third-round selection out of Texas by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 draft. He played four seasons for the organization and made the Pro Bowl twice due to his kick-returning abilities. Duvernay eventually tested free agency and signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars but they let him go in early March.

While he's not much of a target out wide having reeled in only 11 catches for 79 yards last season, he is an important special teams piece and that's what the Bears need. Duvernay had 19 kick returns for 167 yards in 2024 for the Jags. He should be of help to Chicago in that area. After all, Duvernay was a very solid player for the Ravens for a few years.

The Bears also re-signed running back Travis Homer, but he didn't have much of a role last year. Chicago's offense certainly needs to improve and they do need more consistency from quarterback Caleb Williams, who is heading into Year 2 after an up-and-down '24 campaign. As things stand, Rome Odunze and DJ Moore are Williams' top two targets.

The Bears did bring in Olamide Zaccheaus, who was an important receiver for the Washington Commanders during their Cinderella run to the NFC Championship. He had 45 receptions last season and will probably line up as the third-string WR for the Bears.

Hopefully, Duvernay can find his best Pro Bowl form again and do his thing for Chicago as they look to turn things around and make the playoffs in '25. Only time will tell.