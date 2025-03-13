The Chicago Bears relentlessly spent money on upgrades to kick off NFL free agency week. Now they've bolstered the wide receiver room for Caleb Williams, by signing an option fresh off a career year.

Chicago is bringing in former Washington Commanders WR Olamide Zaccheaus, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday. Zaccheaus will soon play for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and first overall selection Williams.

The veteran wideout, though, starred next to the subsequent Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Zaccheaus grabbed a career-high 45 receptions and scored three touchdowns with Daniels at the controls. His touchdown output ties previous bests in 2021 and 2022 while with the Atlanta Falcons.

Zaccheaus got his NFL start with the NFC South franchise for four seasons. He arrived to Atlanta undrafted out of Virginia in 2019. Zaccheaus will now play for his third different NFL team since 2023 — as Philadelphia and Washington represent his last two league stops.

But again, his signing adds to an aggressive free agency week for general manager Ryan Poles and new head coach Ben Johnson. Which emerged as a stirring conversation across the league universe.

New Bears receiver adds to growing list of epic free agency moves

The new Johnson/Poles collaboration have placed an emphasis on building around Williams.

Chicago turned to the trenches and dropped wads of cash to hand the QB protection. The Bears lured in reliable center Drew Dalman on a $42 million contract. Dalman is credited for his pass blocking consistency. But Dalman isn't the only new trench protector coming to assist Williams.

Four-time Super Bowl winner Joe Thuney is on board too. The guard arrived to the Windy City via trade on Wednesday, with the Kansas City Chiefs earning a 2026 fourth rounder in exchange. Finally, Chicago didn't ignore the other trenches — signing savvy defensive tackle veteran Grady Jarrett from the Falcons to a $43.5 million deal.

All these moves sparked an NSFW rant from rival Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions. The Pro Bowler blasted the Bears for having “unlimited” money during his St. Brown Brothers podcast released during the week of March 10. St. Brown also is watching his former offensive coordinator take over as Bears head coach.

Zaccheaus isn't a glamourous signing. But he's coming to ignite the speed in the Bears' wide receiver room. And boost the numbers for his next Heisman QB he'll play with.