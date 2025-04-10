While fans were excited when the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson to be the head coach, they weren't the only ones as former players such as Devin Hester expressed his enthusiasm about the move. As the Bears prepare for the NFL Draft and for the first season under Johnson, Hester would explain why he's in on the new head coach.

Hester was on the “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams as he said he adores the pick as Chicago needs the “type of offense” that Johnson brings like shown when he was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

“I love that pick that they got,” Hester said. “OC from Detroit. That's the type of offense we need. That's why I say bringing in another running back with this offense, that dual threat that you have in the backfield is gonna open up the passing game, and if he can bring in that, that type of offense, the defense will feed off that.”

“I love that pick.. I LOVE THAT PICK.. the OC from Detroit..” Legend Devin Hester is alllll in on Ben Johnson@D_Hest23 @UpAndAdamsShow #BearDown pic.twitter.com/hQ7LIwIMlt — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Devin Hester believes Ben Johnson will take Bears to next level

As Johnson and the Bears prepare for the NFC North under second-year quarterback Caleb Willams among other weapons, Hester is executed for the explosive offense the team will have. He would compare the present Detroit team that Johnson worked with to when Hester was in the NFL on Chicago, showing how much Johnson has impacted the franchise.

“We talking about a team, Detroit Lions, that two, three years from now, you didn't really, really pay attention to,” Hester said. “When I played in Chicago, the offense wasn't that exciting, besides Calvin Johnson. Now you can name four or five guys on the offense right now, the two running backs, Brown, the other receiver, all these guys are making plays. You have four or five weapons on offense now that that's all popular right now, back then, they only had one popular guy, which was Calvin Johnson.:

“The offense that he's running, he's spreading the ball around,” Hester continued. “He's utilizing the two running backs and the receivers are getting off. That's what we need in Chicago. If he puts up half of the numbers, say 75% of the numbers, the offense that he did last year. It's a work in progress, and in two years, you will see the type of offense that Detroit Lions, if he can bring that to Chicago…the city would go crazy.”

At any rate, the Bears are looking to improve after 5-12 which put them last in the division.