Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey has died at the age of 102, according to the team's social media accounts.

Expand Tweet

McCaskey is the daughter of Bears founder George Halas and took over as the principal owner of the team when her father died in 1983. She owns over 22% of the NFL franchise, while her 11 children and two nephews each own just under 4%. The rest of the shares are divided up between several minority owners, none of whom own 20% or more.

At this time there is no information as to how her stake in the team will be divided up.

While the franchise, the city, and the NFL world mourn the loss of this iconic leader, questions now arise about who will be in control of the organization moving forward. The Bears just hired a new head coach in Ben Johnson, and are in the process of looking for a site to build a new stadium.

No matter who takes over for Virginia Halas McCaskey as the principal Bears owner, they will have big shoes to fill. As a Halas, she was part of NFL royalty and she is just one of 10 women who have owned NFL franchises. In 2014, she became the oldest owner in the league and, in 2019, the longest-tenured. Her name has been synonymous with the Bears for over 40 years.

Virginia Halas McCaskey will be remembered as an owner who presided over highs and lows of her organization. On the positive side, she won a Super Bowl in 1986, just two years into her tenure. However, the 1990s were a losing decade for the Bears, and the 2000s have been up and down in the last 25 years. She was a famously (or infamously) hands-off owner during her time in charge, so the franchise could be in for a real shakeup depending on who succeeds her as the team's principal owner.