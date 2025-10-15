The Chicago Bears moved to 3-2 with a stunning 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders. Bears kicker Jake Moody played hero with a game-winning 38-yard field goal as time expired.

Caleb Williams, despite being criticized by Troy Aikman during the game, finished with 252 yards and a touchdown while adding another score via the rushing game.

Pro Football Focus grades players every week, but somehow, Williams was rated below others, such as Justin Fields and Dillon Gabriel, among others.

As such, the “credibility” has been brought into question.

“This is where PFF loses credibility to me.. I thought Caleb was average last night, certainly up-and-down. Graded worse than Justin Fields? Cooper Rush? Dillon Gabriel? Did they watch those QB's play this weekend? Again, not Caleb's best game or anywhere close, but jeez,” Harrison Graham wrote with the screenshot of the stats.

When you look at the stats of Gabriel and Fields, it is even more surprising to see Williams' grade being this low.

Dillon Gabriel: 29-of-52, 221 yards, zero scores

Justin Fields: 9-of-17, 45 yards, zero scores

Williams was ranked No. 31 behind Cooper Rush, Fields and Gabriel, respectively.

Cooper Rush, who stepped in for the injured Lamar Jackson, went just 11-of-19 for 72 yards with an interception and was replaced by Tyler Huntley, yet he was ranked ahead of Williams, for some reason.

Williams struggled in his rookie season despite being the first overall pick, although he ended the year with 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns. With Ben Johnson as the new head coach, Williams has already thrown for 1,179 yards with nine touchdowns in just five games, which puts him on pace to break those numbers.

Still, PFF ranking Williams behind those other quarterbacks in Week 6 is quite the head-scratcher, although at the end of the day, the Bears getting the victory is far more important than anything else.