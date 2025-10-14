Jake Moody went from hotel confusion to hero for the Chicago Bears. Signed to the Bears' practice squad on September 12, the former 49ers kicker suddenly found himself thrust into action against the Washington Commanders. When veteran Cairo Santos suffered a quadriceps injury, the Bears called on Jake Moody, who delivered a clutch performance in their thrilling 25–24 win over the Commanders. The moment capped off a chaotic 24-hour stretch that tested his composure in more ways than one.

Right from the buildup, the road to game day wasn’t easy. Before sealing the victory for the Bears, Jake Moody had already battled some off-field challenges. He admitted that sleep didn’t come easy the night before, and not because of nerves. “I was tossing and turning in an uncomfortable hotel bed. I thought it was a twin, when I wasn’t getting scalded in the bathroom,” Moody said with a laugh. Even his pregame routine took an unexpected twist.

Then came the quirky moment that might define his new superstition. “(T)ook a nice ice shower before the game and that might be the new tradition that I start, we’ll see,” he said, describing how he was flummoxed by a showerhead that seemed to only operate at extreme temperatures. What began as a frustrating scene might have turned into the good-luck charm that launched his Bears career.

Once kickoff arrived, Moody turned that chaos into calm confidence. His poise under pressure stood out, especially for someone who had just joined the roster weeks earlier. In clutch fashion, he delivered when it mattered most, earning instant respect from his teammates and coaches.

Looking ahead, the Bears will hope Jake Moody’s momentum continues. The question now is whether his ice shower routine will make another appearance, and whether his composure can help stabilize the Bears' kicking game. In the NFL, where superstition meets performance, the Bears may have found their next reliable finisher. If the cold shower works again, it just might become a Windy City tradition.