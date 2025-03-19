The Chicago Bears have made a barrage of moves since the free agency period began. However, there is one area that new Bears head coach Ben Johnson might want to address with running back D'Andre Swift.

One of those is the running back situation. With the Detroit Lions, Johnson had a two-man attack of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. As a result, the Lions dominated the ground game.

Gibbs was shifty and had blazing speed. On the flip side, Montgomery was a bruiser and could get a gritty two or three yards when the team desperately needed it.

For the Bears though, they don't have that second running back to pair alongside Swift. Much like Gibbs, the current Chicago running back is more of a speed-back.

He can go out into the flat and make a play happen after the catch. Still, he isn't physical like other running backs, which makes him an easy target for linebackers, as Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported.

It's hard for a guy like that to have to carry the ball 25-30 times a game and remain healthy. Creating a balance would be key, and could help Johnson bring a sense of familiarity to him.

The Bears could pair D'Andre Swift with another running back

Unfortunately for the Bears, they might have to search the NFL Draft to have a desired backfield. Again, Swift is more than capable of being a top option.

However, preserving his health is a top priority. The Bears could've snagged someone like AJ Dillon to their roster. He's been known throughout the league as a bruising running back.

The duo of Dillon and Aaron Jones was huge for the Green Bay Packers. The mix of speed and physicality put defenses on edge. It kept them guessing frequently throughout the game.

After the team traded for Joe Thuney, plenty of rival executives thought that the Bears would pivot in free agency. Again, they've been big spenders in free agency, which hasn't helped their case.

As a result, they might have to wait until the draft to make a splash. With the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are plenty of options the team can go.

With Johnson being the first-year head coach, the Bears are giving him the keys to the team. This might result in Swift having another player joining him in the backfield.

Either way, Chicago has some figuring out to do about their running back situation. That might be the final piece they need, in order to make some serious noise next season.