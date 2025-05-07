The Chicago Bears made an intriguing pick with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10, even though much of the public consensus was that Penn State's Tyler Warren was the top tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, reporting from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicates that many within the NFL had Loveland as the top tight end, and that the Bears' selection of him thwarted many trade possibilities in the first round.

“Chicago quieted trade calls with the Colston Loveland pick at No. 10,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “I've heard from multiple teams who said the lack of a trade from No. 3 to 25 was due in part to Loveland going off the board. Had he made it into the teens, someone would have made a move. While Penn State's Tyler Warren was the bigger name, Loveland's traits and upside drove week-of-draft buzz that he was the top tight end in this class.”

Warren ended up going a few picks later to the Indianapolis Colts. It is interesting that teams wanted to trade up for Loveland, despite the fact that both he and Warren were viewed as very good tight end prospects. The Bears added another weapon for Caleb Williams in Ben Johnson's offense. Loveland and Rome Odunze from last year's draft figure to be long-term weapons for the young quarterback.

Fowler also reported that the Bears tried to move up on day two for a running back, with a name like TreVeyon Henderson fitting the bill as a potential target. Ultimately, nothing materialized for the Bears, and that provides seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai with an opportunity to earn a role in camp.

Since the Bears missed on a day two running back, it will be interesting to see if anyone is brought in to strengthen that room from free agency now that the draft has come and gone.