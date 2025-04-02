The 2025 NFL Draft is just weeks away, which means the mock drafts are coming out in full force. The Chicago Bears have been pegged to many players, and with new head coach Ben Johnson in town, there could be some new weapons added to the offense. The Bears have Caleb Williams under center, but adding another playmaker is always a good idea.

Field Yates of ESPN rolled out a new two-round mock draft. With the Bears' first pick at No. 10, Yates had them selecting LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell Jr., which would be a huge addition to the offensive line.

Meanwhile, Yates then had two Ohio State stars going to the Bears with picks No. 39 and 41. With the 39th overall choice, he pegged Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to Chicago, and here's why:

“As the Bears look for one more playmaker to maximize Ben Johnson's offense, they could turn to the ever-reliable Egbuka in Round 2. He set the Ohio State record for catches (205) and is a great route runner.”

Egbuka had a stellar career at Ohio State, although he was always the second option behind guys such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith.

Egbuka joining Rome Odunze in the WR room would do wonders for Williams.

Bears double down on Ohio State stars

with the 41st overall pick, Yates has the Bears taking Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins in a big move. While some mocks have Ashton Jeanty going to the Bears, Yates waits longer to address the RB area.

“More offense for the Bears, two picks after I had them taking Egbuka. I have an ever-so-slightly higher grade on Judkins' fellow Ohio State back TreVeyon Henderson, but Judkins can bring a better profile of power and thump to a Chicago offense that could use it. He scored 45 career rushing TDs.”

Judkins is a big pickup, and after an impressive run at Ole Miss, he transferred to Ohio State for his final year before declaring for the draft. While there are many options in th NFL Draft for the Bears, this would be a good haul.