As the Chicago Bears enter the offseason look to answer plenty of questions, new head coach Ben Johnson's vision will lead the charge. That includes how Chicago handles their running back position.

The Bears have D'Andre Swift of course. But the team is interested in adding another running back to their roster, via Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Detroit Lions, Johnson's former team, used David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to widespread success. Now, Johnson is looking to bring that offensive gameplan to the Bears.

Now, Chicago won't have great opportunities in free agency to upgrade. Players like Najee Harris and Alexander Mattison lead the class. Still, the 2025 NFL Draft is lush with running back potential. With one of their early draft picks, the Bears are predicted to draft a running back, by Graziano.

In his first year with the team, Swift ran for 959 yards and six touchdowns. The Bears as a whole however ranked 25th overall in total rushing, averaging 102 yards per game. Even if the previous Montgomery/Gibbs success wasn't established, Johnson would likely want to add some firepower to his running room upon arrival.

Chicago does have Roschon Johnson, who tied Swift for the team lead in rushing towards. However, he only had 150 yards rushing total. Quarterback Caleb Williams was the team's second-leading rusher with 489 yards. Clearly Swift needs a running mate.

The Bears do have an extra second-round pick thanks to their Bryce Young trade with the Carolina Panthers. Perhaps that's where Chicago addresses their running back room, adding one of the better options in the class. Whoever the player may be, it seems more likely the Bears add RB help via the draft moreso than free agency.

Ben Johnson is expected to take the Bears' offense to new heights immediately after inputting his system. A playmaking running back would certainly help his tenure get off on the right foot.