Now that the Chicago Bears have their head-coach situation settled, and they’ve added other staff as well, it’s time to focus on sculpting the roster for 2025. And here is the perfect trade the Chicago Bears must offer the Cleveland Browns for Garrett.

Somewhat surprisingly, Garrett issued a statement saying he wants to continue his NFL career with a different organization. NFL insider Ian Rapoport obtained the statement, according to nfl.com.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett could put Bears among NFL’s elite teams

First, this takes an assumption that Johnson is the right man to get Caleb Williams on track. If Williams suffers the same kind of inefficiencies he showed in 2024, then the Bears won’t have a Super Bowl contender.

However, if Williams throws his name onto the list as a top-10 NFL quarterback, Garrett could make the Bears’ defense a ferocious complement to the offense.

Yes, it will take big capital to acquire a player with the stature of Garrett. The Bears will have to part with this year’s No. 1 pick for starters. They may have to consider releasing next year’s top pick as well. But that might be made easier if the Bears finish as high in 2025 as they could with Garrett roaming around on the defensive side of the football.

Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and made four appearances as a first-team All-Pro. Also, Garrett grabbed AP defensive player of the year honors in 2023.

He has seven straight seasons with double-digit sacks with his last four years going 14 (this year), 14, 16, and 16.

Myles Garrett says he's just another player

Depsite his success, Garrett said he doesn’t consider himself a premier athlete, according to brownszone.com.

“I still don’t look at myself as like a special athlete,” Garrett said. “I’ve honestly just tried to work my behind off to just achieve the things that I set my mind to. It didn’t feel like anything special to me. It just felt like hard work just equaled what I put in.

“I had to work harder to become coordinated. I had to work harder on my agility. And I wouldn’t say I was the strongest guy growing up, I would say I was pretty weak, I was pretty lean. And so I had to work hard to get bigger and to beef up.

“I could always jump and I was always a bit more explosive, but it was like that didn’t matter much because I didn’t have the agility to use with it. So it never felt special, per se, because it wasn’t like I was just really great at everything. If you ask my parents, you would never say that.”

The work ethic played a key role.

“I would do a thousand calf raises and I would do 500 pushups, 500 situps, and those are your commercial breaks,” Garrett said. “So I would just do those little things and then my brother would come home and he’d bring me workouts to do and I would do those in conjunction to what I was doing at school and working out with my team.”

Browns say they won’t trade Myles Garrett

Garrett will remain in Cleveland in 2025, according to clevelandbrowns.com

General Manager Andrew Berry said it’s cut and dried. When asked, specifically, “If someone sees you at dinner tonight and says, ‘We'll give you two ones for Myles do you say I'm not interested?' ”

Berry said, “Correct. You can put that on the record. “We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future. We're looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”

However, it wouldn’t be the first time a team said they wouldn’t trade a player and did it anyway. If the offer is juicy enough, the Browns will drink. And when a Super Bowl could hang in the balance, a team might go the extra mile.

But will Garrett be enough to put the Bears above the Lions and Eagles in the 2025 NFC title chase?

With $63 million, the Bears have the sixth-most cap space. That means they have the wiggle room to lock Garrett up for multiple seasons.