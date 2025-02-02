With the 2025 NFL free agency window approaching, players could be finding new landing spots in the near future. In this window, some players could stay put and agree to a new contract with their team. Or, they could bet on themselves and enter free agency. However, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland's recent comments made it seem like he might not be returning in 2025.

As a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Holland has spent his first four years with the Dolphins, making a name for himself in Miami with back-to-back two-interception seasons to begin his career.

However, with just one interception in 2023 and none in 2024, the Dolphins could let Holland walk in free agency.

While Miami had a relatively strong year, defensively — as far as the stats are concerned — their offense is where problems arose.

As the 11th-lowest-scoring offense in the league, the Dolphins have questions that require answers this offseason, and letting Holland go so they can allocate money on offense could be a realistic move they make.

And if that's truly the way they handle this offseason, these are the four best teams Holland could land on, starting with one of his best fits.

Jevon Holland free agency landing spot No. 1: Los Angeles Chargers

On top of their run-in with the injury late into the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers don't have a super deep secondary on defense. And, as a team that runs a lot of two-high safety looks, Holland could be the perfect partner to four-time Pro Bowl strong safety Derwin James, per PFF's Mason Cameron.

“The Chargers also face the difficult task of replacing key secondary players, set to lose five of their top 10 snap contributors,” Cameron wrote. “With Derwin James’ success acting as the primary slot defender in 2024, Los Angeles may look to shore up a back end that will be left rather barren, with Alohi Gilman being the only other safety under contract.”

While the Chargers' buzz ran out a little too quickly in the postseason, this defensive move could have them primed for a deeper playoff run than they had in their first-round exit against the Houston Texans.

However, if the Chargers aren't the best fit for Holland, there are three other potential landing spots for the Dolphins' safety in the 2025 NFL free-agency window.

Jevon Holland free agency landing spot No. 2: Minnesota Vikings

If Holland doesn't pair up with Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, another possible landing spot would be the Minnesota Vikings, a team that was one of the top defenses in the NFL in 2024.

Holland could join an already stout unit in the Vikings while reuniting with a coach he's familiar with: Brian Flores.

Flores was the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-2021, joining the Vikings in 2023 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Vikings' defense was seen as one of the top units in the league under Flores, as his blitz-heavy schemes had opposing offenses scrambling in real time to find an answer.

Along with having a familiar face coaching the defense, the Vikings have the seventh-most cap space in the NFL ($61.1 million), per Spotrac, making an acquisition of Holland even more possible.

Now, there's a possibility that Holland dislikes the cold so much that he forgoes the Vikings as a possible landing spot in 2025.

Well, unfortunately for him, this next potential landing spot isn't much warmer.

Jevon Holland free agency landing spot No. 3: Denver Broncos

While this pairing might not have the same bells and whistles as the former two landing spots, there's one specific reason that the Denver Broncos could be the spot for the soon-to-be 25-year-old safety.

After seeing a dip in production following three seasons of productivity from Holland, one player could've made a significant difference.

As a member of the Dolphins from 2020 until 2023, safety Brandon Jones was with Holland for his two most productive seasons in the NFL.

However, once Jones made his in-conference move to the Broncos in 2024, Holland's production took a hit.

So, is it as easy as getting him back with his former teammate to bring the production back? It might not be that easy, but for a young team that made a playoff run alongside their rookie quarterback Bo Nix, taking a swing on Holland in the offseason could be a move that helps bring the Broncos to a more successful playoff run.

Along with that, the Broncos are in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, making secondary play that much more important for the two games they play each quarterback per season.

One area the Broncos lack in is cap space, with just $37.3 million, ranking them with the 16th-most cap space in 2025, per Spotrac.

And although there are people in each NFL front office tasked with making salary cap adjustments to work with what they have, signing Holland isn't out of the question for the Broncos.

Now, with just one spot remaining, who else ranks highly within the Holland sweepstakes?

Jevon Holland free agency landing spot No. 4: Chicago Bears

While this could be a less obvious choice than the last three, the Chicago Bears are an interesting team for a lot of reasons.

First off, they're still in a spot where they could retain Kevin Byard for one more season, or they could move on from him this offseason.

In the 2023 offseason, heading into 2024, Byard signed a two-year contract with the Bears, making it possible for him to play in Chicago until the conclusion of the 2025 season.

So, as the Bears look to turn a new leaf after hiring Ben Johnson as the new head coach, adding Holland to a secondary containing Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, and Jaquan Brisker could be a scary defense to play in a loaded NFC North division.

Along with the fit, the Bears have the money to make this move, as they rank fifth in 2025 cap space across the NFL ($66.9 million), per Spotrac.

And while they have bigger needs to fill than safety in free agency, they could have the money to make more than one significant addition this offseason.

Now, although Holland could have handfuls of teams reaching out to him with their pitch on why he should join their defense, these four teams seem to be the best possible fits for the young safety if he hits the 2025 NFL free agency market.