One of the presenters at the 2026 NFL Honors was Chicago Bears superfan Seth Rollins, who presented an award to Caleb Williams for his walk-off touchdown to DJ Moore against the Green Bay Packers.

Williams won the 2025 Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year Award for his game-winning throw to Moore against the Packers in Week 16, and Rollins couldn't contain his excitement when announcing it.

Seth Rollins presents moment of the year for the NFL to Caleb Williams 🔥#NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/ZAOuurMc7Z — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 6, 2026

“The 2025 Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year Award goes to… the Iceman, Caleb Williams, to DJ Moore to take down the Packers!” he exclaimed.

Rollins was extremely excited to be at the NFL Honors. He is a big Bears fan, and he is not shy about it. Rollins was on the red carpet of the event and promised it would be a “big night” for the Bears.

Caleb Williams' miracle touchdown sealed the Bears' win over the Packers

In Week 16, the Bears found themselves in overtime against the Packers. They had to claw their way back into the game after being down 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

Williams led his team on a dramatic eight-play, 53-yard drive to tie it in regulation. The Packers started overtime with the ball, turning it over on downs after six plays.

The Bears then took just four plays to get the win. Williams dropped a perfect pass into Moore's hands 47 yards down the field for a game-winning touchdown. This all but locked up the division crown for Chicago, who improved to 11-4 with the win while Green Bay dropped to 9-5-1.

It is nice to see Williams get recognized for his heroics. This was one of his six fourth quarter comebacks during the 2025 campaign. He finished the year with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.