The Cincinnati Bengals have released backup quarterback Mike White from their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. White was a sixth-year player who had signed with the Bengals’ practice squad on September 16. He spent the past three games in that role before being released.

The move is part of a continuing series of roster adjustments by Cincinnati amid star QB Joe Burrow’s ongoing recovery from a turf toe injury. Burrow remains on injured reserve. Cincinnati hopes Burrow can return later in the season, leaving Jake Browning as the current starter with Brett Rypien serving as backup.

White’s brief stint in Cincinnati came during a turbulent period for the Bengals’ quarterback group. With Burrow sidelined, the team added both Sean Clifford and White to the practice squad in mid-September to bolster depth. However, Cincinnati has opted to release White to open a spot for other positional needs.

The 30-year-old signal-caller has previous NFL experience with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills. Fans remember White for his breakout 2021 performance against the Bengals. In that game, he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a stunning Jets victory.

For now, the Bengals appear comfortable moving ahead with Browning as their starter and Rypien as the primary backup. The decision to release White suggests Cincinnati may prioritize depth in other positions. They may also explore future practice-squad additions based on injuries and game performance.

The Bengals will aim to stay competitive while waiting for Burrow’s eventual return. As such, White’s release reflects the calculated decisions needed to keep the team’s depth chart balanced through the middle of the 2025 season.

One of those roster moves involved signing defensive tackle Howard Cross III to the practice squad. Recall that the Bengals waived Cross last October 3 after appearing in just one game through the first four weeks of the season.

Looking ahead, the Bengals will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.