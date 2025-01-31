In his first season in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Jermaine Burton has had a rookie year to forget. After posting just four receptions in his first year with the Bengals, Duke Tobin — Cincinnati's director of player personnel — didn't hold back on his criticisms of the rookie, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“He's done nothing, and he's going to have to start doing something quickly,” Tobin said. “We knew we were taking a risk. We felt comfortable that we could help him through some of the challenges he's had in the past, and we're going to continue to try to help him. But this is professional football, and you have to take accountability, and you have to be accountable to your teammates, your coaches, and the team that you're playing for, and he has to figure that out.

“He's got to figure that out fast. He's a very talented player, and we knew that there were risks in taking him. We knew there were rewards in taking him. We know what both of those are. We're hoping for the rewards. We're giving him the resources he needs to get to those rewards, but at the end of the day, you can't want it more for somebody than they want it for themselves. And we're hoping that Jermaine figures that out.”

Before the Bengals spent a third-round pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft, Burton's scouting report had red flags.

Although he was a talented speedster, the Bengals haven't seen that part of his game since drafting him.

Instead, Burton has been involved in scandals, been benched, and overall hasn't produced the way the Bengals would've liked after using the 80th overall draft pick on him.

Now, the Bengals have a strong receiving corps with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas. But, with Higgins' future in Cincinnati uncertain, the Bengals hoped Burton could step in as a productive receiver.

That hasn't been the case, however.

And while Tobin's words appear harsh — they are — it's likely frustrating to use that type of draft capital on someone who seemingly doesn't care about the team.

And while the rookie receiver's leash with the Bengals seemed short during the regular season, it appears that leash was shortened even further after Tobin's comments.