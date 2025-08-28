The Cincinnati Bengals recently shored up their biggest offseason question by giving star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson an increase in pay heading into the 2025 season. While the move still allows Hendrickson to enter unrestricted free agency at the end of the season, at which point the Bengals' notoriously cheap ownership may choose to let him go, the Bengals still have their best defensive player on the roster for now.

On Thursday, the Bengals continued trimming and adding to their roster in advance of the upcoming season.

They announced that they have “signed free agent G Dalton Risner,… waived DT Eric Gregory,… signed OT Javon Foster to the practice squad,… signed S Russ Yeast to the practice squad and …released OT Devin Cochran from the practice squad,” per their official team website.

The team also noted that “The Bengals' practice squad currently is one spot shy of the 16-player limit.”

Article Continues Below

The biggest move here as it pertains to the upcoming season is the signing of Risner, who has played seven years in the NFL after being drafted by the Denver Broncos. He spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and figures to give the Bengals additional help in an offensive line unit trying its best to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

Last year, Burrow and the offense had an elite season, but it was mostly the defense that held Cincinnati back from reaching its potential. While keeping Hendrickson around will help keep the Bengals' defense from falling off a cliff completely, it is worth noting that the unit struggled mightily in 2024 with Hendrickson having another great year.

In any case, the Bengals are slated to open up their 2025 season on the road against the AFC North divisional rival Cleveland Browns on September 7. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Cleveland.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts won 41-14.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks silence on ‘compromise’ ending contract disputeZachary Weinberger ·
Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson all beside each other, Explosions in the background
3 Bengals bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) paces behind the line in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.
Bengals had never offered Trey Hendrickson 1-year raise during contract disputeJackson Stone ·
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was up on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Bengals sign veteran Joe Burrow protectorChristopher Hennessy ·
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in a wild card game at Paycor Stadium.
Bengals rumors: How much a Trey Hendrickson franchise tag would cost after 2025 seasonPreston Byers ·
Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) walks for the locker room in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts.
Bengals defense dealt difficult injury blowBenjamin Adducchio ·