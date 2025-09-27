The Cincinnati Bengals are at a crucial point in their season. They are tied for first place in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams take a 2-1 record into Week 4.

The Bengals have issues. They won't have quarterback Joe Burrow at quarterback until December because of his turf toe/tendon injury, and that means backup quarterback Jake Browning will have to stand in for him. The Bengals are coming off a blowout 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and they have to put that defeat out of their minds and move on to this week's game against the Denver Broncos.

If the Bengals are going to have a strong year, they are going to depend on wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That duo is often at the top of the WR rankings and they are capable of putting big numbers on the board even though they won't have Burrow throwing to them.

However, Higgins has gotten off to a slow start for the Bengals. He has caught just 7 passes for 104 yards and 1 touchdown this season. That's the slowest start of Higgins' six-year career. He has been targeted 14 times, but he wants to figure far more prominently in the offense from this point forward.

Chase has some advise for his fellow wide out. “I always tell Tee, ‘If you want the ball, go F’in ask for it,” Chase said.

Higgins hopes for explosion against Broncos

Article Continues Below

While he has gotten off to a slow start this season, Higgins has a memorable track record against the Denver Broncos. He played a huge role for the Bengals when they met the Broncos in Week 17 last season. He caught 11 passes for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in their 30-24 overtime victory.

The Broncos are sure to have a plan for Higgins after he did so much damage against them last year. However, that is not likely to include double-coverage because they have to be concerned with Chase. Cincinnati's primary receiver ranks with the best at his position in the NFL.

Higgins is feeling the pressure of his slow start. He signed a four-year, $115 million contract extension in the offseason after it looked like he would be leaving the Bengals in free agency. Instead, the team came through with the kind of deal that made him happy to stay in Cincinnati.

Higgins caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice in his career.