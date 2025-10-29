The Cincinnati Bengals are in do-or-die mode once again. After a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, spirits were high in Cincinnati. Despite everything seemingly going against them, the Bengals still had a chance to steal the division. However, after getting upset by the New York Jets in Week 8, the team is left looking for answers.

To make matters worse for the Bengals, it seems like their starting quarterback is dealing with an injury. After Joe Burrow got injured and four awful games from Jake Browning, Cincinnati traded for Joe Flacco. The move has done wonders for the offense, as they've scored more than 30 points in the last two games. Unfortunately, Flacco is dealing with an injury that makes him questionable for their upcoming game against the Chicago Bears.

“#Bengals QB Joe Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder & his status is up in the air for Sunday vs the #Bears, sources say,” Ian Rapoport reported. “Flacco left the loss to the #Jets, then came back late. Coach Zac Taylor called him day-to-day. Jake Browning is the backup.”

Flacco has been excellent for the Bengals over the course of three games. After a so-so performance against the Packers in his first game, Flacco has helped lead Cincinnati to better offensive success. He's thrown seven touchdowns in three games without an interception and has completed 64.3% of his passing attempts. The Bengals are averaging nearly 30 points per game with Flacco leading the way.

Should the Bengals lose Flacco this week, Browning will most likely become the starter again. After a magical run in 2023, many expected Browning to recreate that same magic this season after Burrow's toe injury. Instead, fans saw the worst of Browning in his four games. He threw eight interceptions in those four games, still the second-most in the NFL behind Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith. Browning's inability to lead the offense put the Bengals in a much deeper hole.

The Bengals will be going up against the Bears in Week 9. After the Steelers' and Browns' loss in Week 8, Cincinnati is still in the mix to compete for the division. However, another loss here means that their margin for error will be razor-thin if they miss out on the division title.