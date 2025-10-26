The Cincinnati Bengals can get back to .500 with a win in Week 8. Thankfully, they are off to a great start against the lowly New York Jets during the first half. In fact, the Bengals are playing so well that Joe Flacco is already breaking franchise records.

Flacco rumbled in a one-yard touchdown run during the first quarter.

That touchdown made Flacco the oldest player in franchise history (40) to score a touchdown, per NFL senior researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming. He surpassed Terrell Owens, who scored a touchdown for Cincinnati at 36 years old back in 2010.

The last time Flacco scored a rushing touchdown was in Week 15 of the 2017 season.

The veteran quarterback was on fire during the first half against the Jets. He jogged into halftime 15-of-20 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his rushing TD.

Cincinnati is on top of New York 24-13 at halftime.

Joe Flacco experiment paying dividends early for the Bengals

Cincinnati may have finally found their savior at quarterback.

The Bengals were desperate to find a bridge quarterback after Joe Burrow's serious toe injury from Week 2. Jake Browning showed that he was not the answer, forcing the Bengals to trade for Flacco from the Browns.

The veteran quarterback has been everything that Cincinnati hoped he would be. He came into Week 8 with 561 passing yards and five touchdowns during his short stint with the Bengals.

Flacco has yet to throw an interception as a Bengal and boasts a 65.2% completion percentage and 100.0 passer rating.

If the Bengals can beat the Jets, they'll be back in the driver's seat in the AFC North at 4-4.

Flacco deserves a ton of praise for breathing life back into the Bengals.