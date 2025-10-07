The Cincinnati Bengals are in desperation mode after trading for former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. This trade assures that the Bengals were not planning on starting quarterback Jake Browning again. In fact, insiders have already said that the plan for the Bengals is to start Flacco right away against the Green Bay Packers.

This is certainly a chaotic Tuesday in Week 6 of the NFL. The season is moving quickly, and the Bengals still believe they can be a playoff contender this season. It's unclear when Joe Burrow will return to the field. For now, a much older Joe will take over and aim to win games and get this team back on track. At 2-3, they have lost three straight games, and things don't get any easier with the Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers up next.

The Packers' only loss of the season came against the Browns a few weeks back. Joe Flacco didn't really play well, but he kept this team in the game long enough for them to pull off a miraculous win against a very good team. With the Packers up next for the Bengals, they decided to replace Browning with Flacco in hopes that he could replicate that win.

If Flacco remains the QB long enough, this sets him up to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Thanksgiving Night. Flacco has a ton of history with the Ravens and remains the last QB to play for a Super Bowl in Baltimore.

It's been a poor start for the Ravens, but that can change with a little momentum. Lamar Jackson hopes to return from his injury to get them back on track.

Despite having a bad offensive line, maybe this trade to acquire Flacco will get receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and the offense going after a slow start.