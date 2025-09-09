The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly edged out the Cleveland Browns for a 17-16 Week 1 win. After finishing 2024 with the top-ranked offense in the NFL, Cincinnati struggled in the season opener Sunday. And an injury to one of Joe Burrow’s protectors up front could hamper an offensive rebound.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expects starting right guard Lucas Patrick to be sidelined “a couple weeks,” according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. Patrick injured his calf and was forced to leave Sunday’s game in the second quarter.

The Bengals signed Patrick to a one-year deal over the offseason. The ninth-year veteran played for the New Orleans Saints in 2024. He started 10 games for New Orleans before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Bengals guard Lucas Patrick sidelined by calf injury

On Sunday, Dalton Risner took over for Patrick at right guard, finishing the game against Cleveland. Cincinnati signed Risner after losing guard Cordell Volson to a season-ending shoulder injury.

The Bengals will now decide who takes over right guard while Patrick remains out. The offensive line is still anchored by left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and center Ted Karras, who signed a one-year extension with Cincinnati prior to the season.

The Bengals’ offense stalled against the Browns. The team generated just 141 total yards on Sunday, creating concern for fans. However, Cincinnati did come away with the Week 1 win, something that had eluded the team for years. The Bengals last won the season opener in 2021. Sunday’s victory was just the second Week 1 win for the team since Taylor took over in 2019.

Cincinnati missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The Bengals have a habit of starting slow and, despite an MVP-caliber campaign from Burrow last year, the team couldn’t recover.

However, Cincinnati brought back its offensive core and a key defender for 2025. The team extended Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while working out a one-year deal with Trey Hendrickson.

Although the offense struggled against the Browns, the Bengals’ much-maligned defense played well. Cincinnati hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars for the home opener in Week 2.