The Cincinnati Bengals continued their strong start in Week 2 after staving off the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-27, on Sunday despite the troubling injury to Joe Burrow.

Jake Browning came in for Burrow, who hurt his left toe with 9:02 remaining in the second quarter, and made the most out of the opportunity. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard sneak with only 18 seconds left in the game, much to the thrill of the fans at Paycor Stadium.

It is the first time since 2018 that the Bengals started the season with a 2-0 record.

The victory over the Jaguars, however, could prove costly. The 28-year-old Burrow, who is coming off an impressive campaign, was spotted leaving the locker room on crutches and with a boot.

Aside from the two-time Pro Bowler, Shemar Stewart also had to exit the game after hurting his ankle. He left with 12:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the rookie avoided any major setback.

“DE Shemar Stewart, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle/knee injury and was seen on crutches, is believed to have avoided anything major. The current expectation is (that) it’s a week-to-week injury and he will be back sooner than later,” wrote Schultz on X.

The Bengals drafted the 21-year-old Stewart as the 17th overall pick after a standout career at Texas A&M. He logged two tackles against the Jaguars before leaving the contest.

During the offseason, he refused to participate in on-field drills and left minicamp early due to contract issues. He eventually agreed to a four-year deal, making him the last among the first-round picks to be signed.

As for Burrow, Schultz noted that the Bengals should prepare for an extended period without him.

“There is concern that #Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s toe injury is more severe than some initially thought. He’s still undergoing additional tests, but there’s a worry this could lead to a long absence. Team expects to have full details tomorrow,” added Schultz.

Burrow missed six games in 2020 after tearing his ACL. He sat out seven games in 2023 after hurting his leg and wrist.

Cincinnati will battle the Minnesota Vikings on September 21.