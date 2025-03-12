Russell Wilson looks bound to extend his stay in the AFC North in 2025. But it's not just the Pittsburgh Steelers who represent a possible suitor. The Cleveland Browns have emerged into his picture — all while Wilson hears from the Steelers and New York Giants.

Wilson-to-Cleveland chatter intensified Wednesday during NFL free agency week. The 2024 Steelers starting quarterback is visiting the historic rival soon this week, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Free-agent QB Russell Wilson is scheduled to fly tonight to Cleveland to visit with the Browns on Thursday, before being scheduled to fly to New York on Thursday night to visit Friday with the Giants,” Schefter posted.

Wilson remains one of the few veteran QBs without an official NFL home. He originally signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for $1.2 million.

Examining QB rooms on Browns, Giants, Steelers for Russell Wilson

Cleveland still has DeShaun Watson after restructuring his deal on March 6. But the Browns are seeking QB depth with Wilson now in the potential picture.

Jameis Winston is a free agent, that's why. The veteran was another who signed a short-term deal one year ago with the Browns. Furthermore, Watson has endured an oft-injured Browns career — signaling Cleveland needs to address depth in the QB room.

The Giants remain QB needy on their end. Former starter Daniel Jones got released during the season and has since landed with the Indianapolis Colts. New York can still pivot to the 2025 NFL Draft to land its QB of the future. Or they can turn to a veteran like Wilson, as he and Aaron Rodgers are the veteran favorites to join the Giants per Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.

Pittsburgh, though, could ride with Wilson for one more year. The Steelers already watched Justin Fields sign with the New York Jets during free agency week after backing up Wilson. Rodgers' name also is linked as a Pittsburgh possibility. Steelers legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger called for a Wilson reunion, though.

Wilson will now take his visits to determine where his 2025 home will be. Perhaps the “Dawg Pound” will embrace Wilson if he chooses the Browns.