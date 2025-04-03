The Cleveland Browns kept their main man on the defensive side of the football. And there’s talk they could consider a quarterback at No. 2 in the draft. However, Dan Orlovsky said he envisions Travis Hunter joining forces with Kirk Cousins in Cleveland.

Orlovsky said Cousins will land in Cleveland, according to a post on X by the Pat McAfee Show.

“I think Kirk Cousins will eventually be with the Cleveland Browns. If I were the Browns and I was getting Cousins I would draft Travis Hunter at (No. 2)” @danorlovsky7 #PMSLIve

However, Cousins is a 13-year NFL veteran who performed poorly for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. He finished with 18 touchdown passes and a league-high 15 interceptions.

Is WR Travis Hunter the right pick for Browns?

Orlovsky said it’s a no-brainer if the Browns manage to get Cousins in a trade that Hunter will come off the board after the Titans select Cam Ward at No. 1, according to the Pat McAfee Show.

“If Kirk Cousins becomes their starting quarterback, I would take Travis Hunter at (No. 2),” Orlovsky said. “If I was dead set on not taking a quarterback and I was getting Cousins. I’ve got a chance now.”

But the reason Orlovsky likes this scenario for the Browns is because he thinks there are other pieces that could make the team dangerous in the AFC.

“(The Browns) still (have) a talented roster,” Orlovsky said. “Stefanski is still a very good coach. Travis Hunter would play wide receiver for me. I think Kirk Cousins … never seemed settled last year. We called his games on Monday Night Football and he never seemed comfortable and never seemed like the right offensive fit.”

But some people don’t agree with Orlovsky’s assessment, according to NFL insider James Palmer on his podcast with Bleacher Report via Sports Illustrated. Also, those folks watched Cousins play in Atlanta all season.

“If you talk to anybody in Atlanta, they will tell you he has just fallen off a cliff, which does happen to some older quarterbacks,” Palmer said. “They believe he can't play the position physically anymore. He just couldn’t play it physically anymore in the eyes of the Falcons. That bled into some issues in the way he played the position mentally as well. It led into a position where they believed he was unplayable.”

However, Cousins might be different in Cleveland. That's according to Jeremy Fowler's comments on the This is Football podcast via Sports Illustrated.

“The Kirk Cousins situation in Atlanta could be manna from heaven for Cleveland,” Fowler said. “It’s Russell Wilson all over again. Kirk Cousins can operate Kevin Stefanski’s offense. We’ve seen it in Minnesota; he’s had success.”