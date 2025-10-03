It is deja vu for the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings when they face off for the second time in London, as the NFL continues to showcase the game in different parts of the globe. The Browns and the Vikings will battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The first time the two teams met in London was in 2017, with the Vikings grabbing the win, 33-16, at Twickenham Stadium. Now, the Browns want to get even.

The Browns have become quite comfortable in the historic city, that safety Grant Delpit even had the energy to joke with the media. He was asked by a reporter why the fans in London should root for Cleveland. Delpit's answer would make any geographical expert immensely proud.

Or not.

“Cleveland is a great place. It’s a lot like Miami, if you’ve ever heard of Miami. Maybe y’all can come visit, and we’ll welcome you with open arms,” said Delpit in a report from Sports Illustrated's Ty Kohler.

It's a good thing that he is a football player and not a tour guide.

Article Continues Below

But after his tongue-in-cheek remark, which should go well with the widely known dry humor in England, the 27-year-old Delpit turned a little bit serious to try to sway the fans to cheer for the Browns.

“We are a fun team to follow. We’ll hopefully make some friends. I know you guys don’t know a lot about the Cleveland Browns, but we are going to do what we can do,” said the veteran safety.

It will be an interesting game for the Browns in Week 5. Aside from being miles away from Cleveland—which is anything but similar to Miami—rookie Dillon Gabriel will also make his first start after the team decided to move veteran Joe Flacco to the bench.

Gabriel will be the first quarterback in league history to make his maiden start in an international game.