The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 after a 34-10 blowout loss on the road against the Detroit Lions. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski turned heads during the game when he benched veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Rookie Dillon Gabriel took over at the end of the game, struggling mightily in his first appearance. However, the Browns could start him against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cleveland drafted Gabriel amid the drama swirling around Shedeur Sanders' slide down the board. The first-year pro was a Heisman finalist at Oregon and entered the draft process as one of many veteran quarterback prospects. He earned the backup spot behind Flacco during the preseason. However, Cleveland appears ready to give him a chance to show what he can do.

The Browns upset the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 in a dramatic finish. Other than that, Cleveland's season has been underwhelming, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Facing a large gap in the AFC North standings, Stefanski and the team are ready to switch things up, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Matt Zenitz.

“The current belief is that the Browns are going to make a change at quarterback and start rookie Dillon Gabriel this week vs. the Vikings, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz said.

Cleveland is the home team in Week 5, but it is not playing in Ohio next Sunday. The Browns and Vikings will clash in London, England as a part of the NFL's global expansion efforts. Gabriel's first NFL start will come overseas against a team that lost a heartbreaker against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4.

Conversations have continued surrounding the Browns' decision to pass on Sanders for as long as they did during the draft. Regardless of why that is, getting Gabriel ready is Cleveland's primary focus moving forward. If he struggles, Flacco could come back or Stefanski could give Sanders his chance. Until then, Gabriel will have his chance to secure his starting role.