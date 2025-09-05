The Cleveland Browns are going to need a lot of help this season. With their offense in a state of flux, the Browns need their consistent defense to ball out week after week. However, the cornerstone of that defense, Myles Garrett, was dealing with an injury heading into the first week of the 2025 season.

It seems like Garrett might just be ready in time for the start of the season. Reporter Mary Kay Cabot shared videos of the Browns' edge rusher participating in practice for the first time. The former Defensive Player of the Year also participating in team drills, a good sign for his status coming into their first game.

#Browns Myles Garrett (hip) participated in individual drills in the early open part of Friday’s practice after sitting out Thursday. pic.twitter.com/h52gByKJDz — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

#Browns Myles Garrett (hip) back on the practice field today pic.twitter.com/37VaHS6dvV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 5, 2025

Article Continues Below

Browns fans got a scare this week when Garrett popped up on the injury report. Listed with a hip injury, Garrett missed yesterday's practice. Thankfully, it seems like the injury is a minor one, as the star pass rusher was able to return to action pretty quickly.

Garrett has been consistently one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He's won one Defensive Player of the Year, the cherry on top of his six Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro nominations. Last season, he was second in the NFL in sacks with 14.0. Only Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was ahead of Garrett.

Garrett and the Browns will be facing off against these Bengals in the first game of their 2025 campaign. Garrett has been a bane in the Bengals' plans for quite some time, wreaking havoc against their offensive line. The Browns would have their hands full if Garrett misses that first game. Thankfully, it seems like the star will be ready in time for that contest.