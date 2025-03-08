The New York Giants badly need a quarterback, and they've now missed on trades for Matthew Stafford (re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams) and Geno Smith (traded to the Las Vegas Raiders). So, while drafting a QB at No. 3 is still an option, so is signing a veteran free agent and Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Russell Wilson is reportedly on the top of their list.

“Sources: The #Steelers have maintained an open dialogue with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, with the hopes of retaining one,” FOX SPorts' Jordan Schultz tweeted. “Both veteran QBs have a strong market, with the #Jets believed to be most interested in Fields, while the #Giants – who are exploring several QBs, including Aaron Rodgers – have been in on Russ.”

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, is not the same quarterback at 36 that he was at 26, but he still seems to have some good football in him. After two lost seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson had a rebound year with the Steelers in 2024, throwing for 2,482 yards in eleven games with 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

As for the Giants, they are in a tough spot heading into this offseason.

Big Blue only has one quarterback on the payroll—Tommy “Cutlets” DeVito— and needs to figure out that position more than anything else. They may be able to take one of the top two QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 3, but general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on a short leash and may not have time to see a rookie quarterback project through.

That's what would make a veteran like Wilson or Rodgers appealing, but those are obviously short-term solutions. With one of those two under center, maybe the Giants could sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, but with the roster, as it is currently constructive, no one would mistake them for true contenders, whether they have Russell Wilson or not.