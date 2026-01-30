The Cleveland Browns are officially ushering in a new era, and the man at the helm isn't hiding his emotions. After a whirlwind coaching search, the Browns finalized a deal to make Todd Monken their next head coach, ending his successful stint as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator.

For Monken, the move to Cleveland represents the pinnacle of a long, winding journey through the coaching ranks. In a video uploaded to social media, he didn’t hold back on what this moment meant to him.

“It’s surreal,” Monken told reporters. “I mean, it’s everything you work for, your whole career. It’s the whole reason I came back to the NFL, the reason I left Georgia. Give yourself a chance to be a head coach in the NFL, be one of the 32.”

a surreal moment for Coach Monken pic.twitter.com/zVtrzroRJ7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 30, 2026

The decision to hire Monken comes after the Browns moved on from Kevin Stefanski following a disappointing 6-11 season. While the defense remained stout, the offense sputtered. Cleveland averaged just 16.4 points per game in 2025, ranking in the bottom third of the league. Their QBs struggled with consistency, forcing the Browns to make multiple changes at the helm.

Monken’s track record suggests he is the right person to fix those issues. He spent the last two seasons turning the Ravens into an offensive powerhouse. Under his guidance in 2025, Baltimore averaged 349.4 yards per game. More importantly, he helped Lamar Jackson maintain MVP-level production, a blueprint the Browns hope he can replicate with Sanders or whoever starts under center in 2026.

Leaving the collegiate ranks wasn't easy. Monken won back-to-back national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs, but the lure of the NFL's top job was too strong. He now inherits a roster featuring All-Pro talent like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, but the pressure is on to provide the spark the offense has lacked.

Cleveland fans are desperate for a winner, and Monken’s “surreal” dream is now a high-stakes reality. If he can bring that Georgia championship pedigree to the shores of Lake Erie, that truth bomb will be the start of something special.