The Cleveland Browns have been hot in the rumor mill for a prospect quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles tear midway through last season. They own the No. 2 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and could potentially select one of Cam Ward or Sheduer Sanders. However, there's speculation the franchise is more interested in one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

If that's true, then the Browns could be in the mix for a quarterback later on in the draft. The club recently invited former Alabam Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe for a private workout. Cleveland walked away from that workout impressed with Milroe, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

During a guest appearance on “Up and Adams” with Kay Adams, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network added to the buzz after speculating that the 22-year-old quarterback. Jeremiah claimed that he believes the Browns are going to select a quarterback with one of their first two picks and thinks their second-round pick is where Milroe could be selected.

“One of the teams I have heard him connected to is Cleveland.”

"One of the teams I have heard him connected to is Cleveland," – @MoveTheSticks on Jalen Milroe

It's unclear exactly when the former Alabam star will be selected but he seems ultra confident that he'll be picked early in the NFL Draft. Jalen Milroe made the decision to attend the draft, which is usually something players who are expected to be picked in the first round, sometimes early in the second round, do. It's a possible sign that he feels confident that the Browns, or perhaps another team, plan to select him late in the first or the early portion of the second round.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24. There are a handful of teams that could potentially select Milroe and give him the opportunity to sit and learn on the bench. Outside of the Browns, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Rams could use a prospect quarterback for the long term.