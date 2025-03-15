The Cleveland Browns are expected to acquire another quarterback this offseason after the franchise struggled with that position last season. Although the team owns the No. 2 pick overall and could possibly draft a quarterback, reports are the club is interested in signing a veteran free agent.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly visited Cleveland, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. Aaron Rodgers is another free agent to keep an eye on, however, rumors suggest that the Browns are not going to wait on Rodgers to make a decision, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

During a segment on “The Insiders,” Rapoport was busy discussing the visits Wilson was making around the league. The famed NFL reporter was talking about a scenario for Cleveland and mentioned that it “doesn't sound like” the franchise is going to wait on Rodgers. Instead, the team is going to make its own decision for the quarterback decision.

“Let's say you're the Cleveland Browns, and you're not waiting for Aaron Rodgers,” Rapoport said. “Because it doesn't sound like they are. You can put the ball in Russell Wilson's court and make him an offer right now.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Russell Wilson visited the #Giants today.

Ian Rapoport, along with ESPN's Adam Schefter, recently shared frustrated takes about Aaron Rodgers taking his time to make a decision. The rumor mill makes it sound like the Browns, Steelers, and Giants are interested in the 41-year-old quarterback. But with most of the free agent quarterbacks already signed and with limited options available in the NFL Draft, teams may make the decision themselves.

With the Browns owning the No. 2 overall pick, they're in line for one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, who are considered the top 2 quarterback prospects. However, Cleveland has a solid roster that should have been more competitive. But inconsistent quarterback play from Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston played a large part in falling to a 3-14 record.

The franchise traded for Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason. Despite that, it still seems like the Browns want to add a veteran quarterback to the roster that may bring more experience to the team. Watson is the only other quarterback on the roster right now.