The New York Jets officially released Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, and now the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback can sign wherever he pleases. However, with Rodgers' availability being known for months, he has yet to sign with a team despite ongoing rumors involving the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

NFL insiders are seemingly growing tired of the Aaron Rodgers saga. On Wednesday, both Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and ESPN's Adam Schefter shared frustrated takes about the 41-year-old quarterback.

Rapoport discussed the Rodgers saga during a segment on “The Insiders” on the NFL Network. During which the famed sports reporter subtly called out the four-time MVP winner for taking his sweet time.

“Anyone who says they expect a Rodgers decision ‘fill in the blank' is wrong. Aaron Rodgers makes his own decisions, and he is on his own timetable. He does his own thinking, and this is the way it is.”

Schefter's frustrations were a little more direct about the Aaron Rodgers situation during a guest appearance on the “ESPN Milwaukee” podcast. ESPN's top NFL reporter questioned what's taking Rodgers so long while stating the Steelers and Giants want to sign him.

“To me, this shouldn't be that hard. The Steelers want you. The Giants want you. We've seen players across the league make decisions. It shouldn't be that hard. You either want to play, or you don't… Like, what are you going to have for lunch? You gonna make a decision or drag it out four days? Five days? A week? It's not that hard. Make the decision and live with it.”

Aaron Rodgers has never been one to make a quick decision, however. In the 2023 offseason, Rodgers spent nearly the entire summer pondering the decision to either return to the Green Bay Packers, ask for a trade, or retire. He eventually made his return, and the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package of draft picks.

This year is a bit of a different situation. Rodgers is a free agent for the first time in his career, and he has two teams vying for him. However, the longer he waits, the more pressure there is for the teams to make a decision instead. Especially with options dwindling and the NFL Draft quickly approaching in late April.

Between the Steelers and Giants, Pittsburgh has much more talent on the roster and seems primed to contend for the playoffs. As for New York, the franchise hopes to find a starting-caliber quarterback but does have other concerns on the roster.