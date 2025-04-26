Is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones helping end the biggest NFL Draft fall? Shedeur Sanders sparked a bevy of reactions for falling to the fourth round.

Many fans and national personalities are blasting the draft process and owners for this development. Stephen A. Smith and Patrick Mahomes reacted to Sanders' high-profile draft snub. Past Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is another vocal critic for teams passing on Sanders.

Sanders' character got questioned by an AFC assistant coach. Which could speak to why the Buffaloes' record-breaking is dropping. Fans and draft experts are ripping owners for passing on Sanders. Jones, however, sent this demand: He's suggesting teams should call him for an opinion on Sanders, which he shared via Dallas Star Telegram reporter Nick Harris late Friday night.

“I know where the character is there, and it is great character,” Jones began. “If calls come my way, they will get firsthand knowledge of my life with him over the last 20 years. I'm a big person about the character of the Sanders family.”

Are Cowboys, Jerry Jones considering taking Shedeur Sanders?

Jones' ties to the Sanders family stretches to the 1990s. He helped sign Deion Sanders back in the 1995 season and won one Super Bowl together.

The longtime owner/general manager sounds like he's endorsing the embattled CU QB. But did Jones and the Cowboys express any thought about drafting him?

“We thought and evaluated him extremely high in this draft,” Jones said.

Of course, Dallas is set behind center heading into the 2025 season.

“We obviously have Dak [Prescott] as the highest-paid player in the league,” Jones said. “I have an edge, I know what winner he has in his bloodline (Sanders).”

Jones added he personally watched two to three Colorado games featuring Sanders. He remains close to his former cornerback and the rest of his immediate family. The NFL Hall of Famer is giving the falling Sanders a last minute ringing endorsement.

His team has a loaded day three slate. The Cowboys don't hold a fourth round selection. But they hold seven selections between the fifth and seventh. The latter round features three options for Jones and Dallas.