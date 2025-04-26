Is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones helping end the biggest NFL Draft fall? Shedeur Sanders sparked a bevy of reactions for falling to the fourth round.

Many fans and national personalities are blasting the draft process and owners for this development. Stephen A. Smith and Patrick Mahomes reacted to Sanders' high-profile draft snub. Past Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is another vocal critic for teams passing on Sanders.

Sanders' character got questioned by an AFC assistant coach. Which could speak to why the Buffaloes' record-breaking is dropping. Fans and draft experts are ripping owners for passing on Sanders. Jones, however, sent this demand: He's suggesting teams should call him for an opinion on Sanders, which he shared via Dallas Star Telegram reporter Nick Harris late Friday night.

“I know where the character is there, and it is great character,” Jones began. “If calls come my way, they will get firsthand knowledge of my life with him over the last 20 years. I'm a big person about the character of the Sanders family.”

Are Cowboys, Jerry Jones considering taking Shedeur Sanders?

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jones' ties to the Sanders family stretches to the 1990s. He helped sign Deion Sanders back in the 1995 season and won one Super Bowl together.

Related Dallas Cowboys NewsArticle continues below
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jerry Jones hits ‘Trump Dance’ after selecting Shavon Revel Jr.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons in the middle with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on one side and Lamar Jackson (in Louisville uniform) on the other
Micah Parsons drops honest Lamar Jackson-Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft comparison
Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones provides pivotal trade update

The longtime owner/general manager sounds like he's endorsing the embattled CU QB. But did Jones and the Cowboys express any thought about drafting him?

“We thought and evaluated him extremely high in this draft,” Jones said.

Of course, Dallas is set behind center heading into the 2025 season.

“We obviously have Dak [Prescott] as the highest-paid player in the league,” Jones said. “I have an edge, I know what winner he has in his bloodline (Sanders).”

Jones added he personally watched two to three Colorado games featuring Sanders. He remains close to his former cornerback and the rest of his immediate family. The NFL Hall of Famer is giving the falling Sanders a last minute ringing endorsement.

His team has a loaded day three slate. The Cowboys don't hold a fourth round selection. But they hold seven selections between the fifth and seventh. The latter round features three options for Jones and Dallas.