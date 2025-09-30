The Washington Commanders have had their share of key players getting hit by injuries, but they’re hoping to have Jayden Daniels back for Week 5. Unfortunately, they got dinged again, as the injury bug struck the defense.

And it couldn’t come at a worse defensive position: the already thin and weak pass rush, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Adding injury to insult following the Washington Commanders' 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 was news that defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste was likely to be added to the team's injury report in the near future,” David Harrison wrote.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn seeking pass rush answers

Jean-Baptiste had just stepped into a bigger role after the season-ending injury to Deatrich Wise.

It’s more bad news after a wretched defensive effort that played the main role in a 34-27 loss to a Falcons’ team that got shut out by the lowly Panthers the week before. Head coach Dan Quinn said it’s tough news, according to Sports Illustrated.

“[It's a] pec injury, and that will knock him out for a while for sure,” Quinn said. “Until he has the surgery, I don't think they'll know to the extent of what that could look like. It could be [season-ending]. We'll have a better sense after he goes through the procedure, but torn pec is usually something that's months, not weeks.

“He’s worked hard to come back from injuries and [was] starting to make his move again. So, definitely a setback for him. And a blow for us as well.”

The Commanders will have to bounce back on defense, which is a tough thing, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We have to do our own job when we’re asked to do something right,” defensive back Jeremy Reaves said. “And situationally, we’ve just got to understand where the weakness of certain coverages are and where they're going to attack it. That's all part of film study and game planning and everything. So, we've got to do our part. That's the biggest part of it, is when we have the opportunity to make those plays, we’re making one.”