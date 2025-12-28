Malik Willis gave the Green Bay Packers a scare and then a jolt of relief in their Week 17 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers quarterback, starting in place of Jordan Love due to a concussion, sprinted to the locker room after a non-contact shoulder issue, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Moments later, he ran back onto the field, drawing cheers and resetting the team’s pulse.

Article Continues Below

Before the injury scare, Willis had already sparked the offense. Trailing 27–17, he kept the ball on a read-option and fooled the entire Ravens defense, freezing the edge and running 11 yards untouched for a touchdown. It was poise and speed. And now the question is simple: after returning, how far can he push the Packers tonight?