Jameis Winston is apparently well-liked in the weird world of Jerry Jones. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons holds a grudge against the Giants for doing him a favor. And here is one Dallas Cowboys player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2025 offseason.

With a new coach at the helm in Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys might try some new things. Included in the mix could be cutting backup quarterback Trey Lance. They would have to do it before March, when Lance becomes an unrestricted free agent.

It’s clear the Cowboys don’t hold Lance at a high value. They declined his fifth-year option, which would have paid him an unsightly $22.4 million for the 2025 season.

Cowboys QB Trey Lance likely moving on

Despite the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, Lance saw limited action. Cooper Rush got the call instead. Lance completed 61% of his passes for 266 yards with an interception.

Lance started in the season finale against the Commanders. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards in an underwhelming performance.

At 24 years old, Lance will likely have to sign a one-year prove-it deal to stay in the league. He still flashes “potential” and that will likely keep him in the NFL for at least a couple more seasons.

Former HC Mike McCarthy didn't seem to like Trey Lance

For what it’s worth, former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he didn’t give Lance a key chance against the Texans in November, according to nbcsports.com.

“I think the one thing I should have done at the end, and I just didn’t do, was put Trey in there,” McCarthy said. “That’s one thing that I would second-guess myself on. I didn’t want to get into putting him in for a play or two, because he’s more than a gadget player in my opinion. We had him prepared to take a series. And frankly there at the end I should’ve gave him that series. I regret not doing that.”

However, McCarthy also said Lance didn’t seem to have what it takes to get the Cowboys on the winning side of things, according to 105.3 The Fan via athlonsports.com.

“We start each week, you build the plan, and you try to set your lineup to win the game,” McCarthy said on 105.3 The Fan. “It's not really what Trey needs to do, Trey's really done everything that's been asked of him. He's developing, he has a really good understanding of the offense, we have done things for him package-wise if that opportunity does present itself. But it's not as much about what he needs to do, we just feel that Cooper has established himself as the No. 2 and that's the way we're going right now.”